Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs, as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 238.69 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.54% to close at 44,046.94 points. In the same vein, market capitalisation grew by N130 billion to close at N23.991 trillion.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as CORNERST led 21 gainers and ETERNA led 24 losers at the end of today’s session. The stock market has advanced by 3.11% since the start of the year.

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil & Gas index down by 0.35% and NGX Consumer Goods down by 0.25% respectively. While, NGX Banking, NGX Industrial, and NGX Insurance indices grew by 4.21%, 0.36%, and 0.78% respectively.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 44,046.94 points

Previous ASI: 43,808.25 points

% Day Change: 0.54%

% Y-t-D: 3.11%

Market Cap (N): 23,991 trillion

Volume: 159.4 million

Value (N): 2.86 billion

Deals: 3,039 NGX Top ASI gainers

CORNERST up +10.00% to close at N0.40

MRS up +9.73% to close at N14.10

ZENITH BANK up + 8.46% to close at N21.80

GTCO up +6.63% to close at N19.30

WAPCO up +5.97% to close at N21.30NGX

Top ASI losers

ETERNA down – 10.00% to close at N5.67

GUINNESS down – 9.98% to close at N67.20

SCOA down – 9.49% to close at N1.43

SUNUASSUR down – 9.38% to close at N0.29

COURTVILLE down – 8.00% to close at N0.6Top

3 by Volume

FIDELITYBK – 27,948,154

GTCO – 20,823,623

ZENITH BANK – 14,013,597Top

3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N 626,617,452

MTNN -N 416,209,277

GTCO- N 388,067,346

