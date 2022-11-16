Donald Trump, the immediate ex-president of the United States of America, has announced he will run to be president in the 2024 election under the Republican Party.

Trump disclosed this early Wednesday morning at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

He stated he will make America great again. Trump said to make America great and glorious again, he was announcing his candidacy for president of the United States.

He said his administration will immediately tackle inflation and bring it down to a level where it was.

“Remember, economic security is national security,” he said.

Trump has been teasing running for president for a while. However, his biggest opponent in the Republican Party would be Florida governor Ron DeSantis, which might pose a challenge to him. Others include Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin; former Vice President Mike Pence; former Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina; and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Trump mocked his Republican rival, DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonius,” and also threatened to reveal information about the governor should he run for president, and manipulated Youngkin’s name to make it sound Chinese, according to Bloomberg.

This is a developing story

