The Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) is open to postgraduate students interested in pursuing a two-year Master’s degree in a low or middle-income Commonwealth country.
Students who have the desire to broaden their horizons, be part of a network and create change in their home countries and host communities are welcome to apply.
The scholars will enjoy the privilege of having a cultural exchange and academic collaboration. Some of the host universities across selected Commonwealth countries are listed below:
Bangladesh: The University of Dhaka has the following requirements:
- Applicant should have completed a 4 year Bachelor’s degree
- Applicant should apply for a two-year Masters
- The application to the university should be made at the same time
- Here are the courses being offered
- Contact: oia@du.ac.bd
Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (KNUST) is offering some of these courses to those eligible for the scholarship:
- MArch (Master of Architecture)
- MPhil Agribusiness Management
- MPhil Agricultural Economics
- MPhil Agricultural Extension and Development Communication
- MPhil Agroforestry
- MPhil Agronomy
- MPhil Agronomy (Crop Physiology)
- For entry requirements, refer to the KNUST University website.
- Contact: admissions@knust.edu.gh
Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago: The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados is offering some courses and more such as:
- MA Caribbean Studies*
- MA Creative Arts
- MA Global African Studies
- MA Heritage Studies
- MA History
- MA Linguistics
- Master of Education
- Master of Laws (General, Corporate & Commercial Law, Intellectual Property Law, Legislative Drafting, or Public Law)
- Applicants are required to submit a university application at the same time as their scholarship application.
- Contact: sgsr@uwimona.edu.jm
Malaysia: Universiti Putra Malaysia is offering these courses that are eligible for the Queen Elizabeth scholarship.
Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum CGPA of 3.75 and meet the English requirement with a minimum score of 6.0 for IELTS or equivalent.
Ensure that the Masters’s programme you select is a maximum of two years in length and that the course title included in your QECS application matches the course title on the university’s website.
Contact: pg_admission@upm.edu.my
Mauritius: The University of Mauritius is offering a Master of Public Health with the eligibility of obtaining a Queen Elizabeth scholarship.
- Applicants need to have completed an undergraduate degree with at least a Second Class or 50%, whichever is applicable, or a GPA not less than 2.5 out of 4 or equivalent, from a recognized higher education institution. OR alternative qualifications acceptable to the University of Mauritius
- Contact: h.jugoo@uom.ac.mu
Tanzania: The State University of Zanzibar has various courses and more that are eligible for the Queen Elizabeth scholarship:
- MA Education Youth and Gender Development
- MSc Climate Change and Natural Resource
- MSc Information Technology
- Applicants are required to submit a university application at the same time as their scholarship application.
The University entry requirement is a GPA of 3 Minimum. Contact: abdalla.ibrahim@suza.ac.tz
Uganda: Makerere University is offering the following courses and more, With the eligibility for applying for the Queen Elizabeth scholarship:
- MA Gender Studies
- MSc Agribusiness Management
- MSc Civil Engineering
- MSc Food Safety and Quality Management
- MSc Renewable Energy
Applicants are required to submit a university application at the same time as their scholarship application.
- Refer to the Makerere University website
- Contact: drgtmak@gmail.com
Note to Applicants: Applicants are to read the application guidance and FAQs carefully before starting an application. The deadline for applications is the 10th of January 2023 at 16:00 UTC.
