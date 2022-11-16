The Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) is open to postgraduate students interested in pursuing a two-year Master’s degree in a low or middle-income Commonwealth country.

Students who have the desire to broaden their horizons, be part of a network and create change in their home countries and host communities are welcome to apply.

The scholars will enjoy the privilege of having a cultural exchange and academic collaboration. Some of the host universities across selected Commonwealth countries are listed below:

Bangladesh: The University of Dhaka has the following requirements:

Applicant should have completed a 4 year Bachelor’s degree

Applicant should apply for a two-year Masters

The application to the university should be made at the same time

Here are the courses being offered

Contact: oia@du.ac.bd

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (KNUST) is offering some of these courses to those eligible for the scholarship:

MArch (Master of Architecture)

MPhil Agribusiness Management

MPhil Agricultural Economics

MPhil Agricultural Extension and Development Communication

MPhil Agroforestry

MPhil Agronomy

MPhil Agronomy (Crop Physiology)

For entry requirements, refer to the KNUST University website.

Contact: admissions@knust.edu.gh

Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago: The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados is offering some courses and more such as:

MA Caribbean Studies*

MA Creative Arts

MA Global African Studies

MA Heritage Studies

MA History

MA Linguistics

Master of Education

Master of Laws (General, Corporate & Commercial Law, Intellectual Property Law, Legislative Drafting, or Public Law)

Applicants are required to submit a university application at the same time as their scholarship application.

Contact: sgsr@uwimona.edu.jm

Malaysia: Universiti Putra Malaysia is offering these courses that are eligible for the Queen Elizabeth scholarship.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum CGPA of 3.75 and meet the English requirement with a minimum score of 6.0 for IELTS or equivalent.

Ensure that the Masters’s programme you select is a maximum of two years in length and that the course title included in your QECS application matches the course title on the university’s website.

Contact: pg_admission@upm.edu.my

Mauritius: The University of Mauritius is offering a Master of Public Health with the eligibility of obtaining a Queen Elizabeth scholarship.

Applicants need to have completed an undergraduate degree with at least a Second Class or 50%, whichever is applicable, or a GPA not less than 2.5 out of 4 or equivalent, from a recognized higher education institution. OR alternative qualifications acceptable to the University of Mauritius

Contact: h.jugoo@uom.ac.mu

Tanzania: The State University of Zanzibar has various courses and more that are eligible for the Queen Elizabeth scholarship:

MA Education Youth and Gender Development

MSc Climate Change and Natural Resource

MSc Information Technology

Applicants are required to submit a university application at the same time as their scholarship application.

The University entry requirement is a GPA of 3 Minimum. Contact: abdalla.ibrahim@suza.ac.tz

Uganda: Makerere University is offering the following courses and more, With the eligibility for applying for the Queen Elizabeth scholarship:

MA Gender Studies

MSc Agribusiness Management

MSc Civil Engineering

MSc Food Safety and Quality Management

MSc Renewable Energy

Applicants are required to submit a university application at the same time as their scholarship application.

Refer to the Makerere University website

Contact: drgtmak@gmail.com

Note to Applicants: Applicants are to read the application guidance and FAQs carefully before starting an application. The deadline for applications is the 10th of January 2023 at 16:00 UTC.