The Nigerian Exchange Limited once again closed on a negative note with a loss of N5 billion due to sustained sell pressure.

The market performance indices, NGX All Share Index, depreciated by 0.02%. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N5 billion to close at N23.8 trillion.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive with 15 gainers against 13 losers.

Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 1,091.81 basis points. The Year-to-Date returns settled at 2.55% at the end of today’s trading session.

On a sectoral level, 1 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil and Gas index down by 0.88% respectively while the NGX banking and Insurance indices grew by 0.26% and 0.91% respectively. Similarly, NGX Consumer goods and Industrial remained unchanged.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 43,808.25 points

Previous ASI: 43,818.12 points

% Day Change: 0.02%

% Y-t-D: 2.55%

Market Cap (N): 23,861 trillion

Volume: 103.4 million

Value (N): 1.18 billion

Deals: 3,045

NGX Top ASI gainers

LEARNAFRICA up +10.00% to close at N1.50

CWG up +10.00% to close at N0.80

CAVERTON up + 8.75% to close at N0.80

PRESTIGE up +8.33% to close at N0.36

JAPAULGOLD up +7.41% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

WAPCO down – 9.66% to close at N 22.25

ROYALEX down – 9.41% to close at N 0.85

CORNERST down – 9.09% to close at N 0.44

UPDCREIT down – 8.93% to close at N 2.80

FTNCOCOA down – 8.82% to close at N 0.34

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH– 11,385,022

TRANSCORP –11,307,300

FIDELITYBK – 10,337,325

Top 3 by Value

BUAFOODS- N221,587,086

AIRTELAFRI -N131,002,482

FBNH- N124,224,500