The Nigerian Exchange Limited once again closed on a negative note with a loss of N5 billion due to sustained sell pressure.
The market performance indices, NGX All Share Index, depreciated by 0.02%. In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N5 billion to close at N23.8 trillion.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive with 15 gainers against 13 losers.
Year-to-date, the stock market has advanced by 1,091.81 basis points. The Year-to-Date returns settled at 2.55% at the end of today’s trading session.
On a sectoral level, 1 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil and Gas index down by 0.88% respectively while the NGX banking and Insurance indices grew by 0.26% and 0.91% respectively. Similarly, NGX Consumer goods and Industrial remained unchanged.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 43,808.25 points
- Previous ASI: 43,818.12 points
- % Day Change: 0.02%
- % Y-t-D: 2.55%
- Market Cap (N): 23,861 trillion
- Volume: 103.4 million
- Value (N): 1.18 billion
- Deals: 3,045
NGX Top ASI gainers
- LEARNAFRICA up +10.00% to close at N1.50
- CWG up +10.00% to close at N0.80
- CAVERTON up + 8.75% to close at N0.80
- PRESTIGE up +8.33% to close at N0.36
- JAPAULGOLD up +7.41% to close at N0.27
NGX Top ASI losers
- WAPCO down – 9.66% to close at N 22.25
- ROYALEX down – 9.41% to close at N 0.85
- CORNERST down – 9.09% to close at N 0.44
- UPDCREIT down – 8.93% to close at N 2.80
- FTNCOCOA down – 8.82% to close at N 0.34
Top 3 by Volume
- FBNH– 11,385,022
- TRANSCORP –11,307,300
- FIDELITYBK – 10,337,325
Top 3 by Value
- BUAFOODS- N221,587,086
- AIRTELAFRI -N131,002,482
- FBNH- N124,224,500
