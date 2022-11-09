The NGX All Share Index (ASI) dropped by 807.83 basis points to close at 43,461.60 index points from 44,269.43 points recorded the previous day. This represents a decline of 1.82%.

Due to the drop, the market capitalization lost N440 billion to close at N23.672 trillion from N24.112 trillion the previous day.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks including Dangote Cement, Guinness Nigeria, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Custodian Investment, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings.

On market outlook, GTI Securities Limited said “we expect mixed sentiments to continue during the week, as pre-election risks amplify.”

Market breadth closed negative, with 19 losers versus 12 gainers. Unity Bank recorded the highest price gain of 10% to close at 44 kobos, per share. Thomas Wyatt Nigeria followed with a gain of 8.57% to close at 38 kobos, while Jaiz Bank rose 6.38% to close at N1.00, per share.

News continues after this ad

Fidson Healthcare went up by 5.76% to close at N8.99, while Geregu Power appreciated by 5.09 % to close at N121.80, per share.

Meanwhile, N2.5 trillion worth of shares were traded on the floor of the Exchange on Tuesday in 3,283 deals, a 16.97% from N2.14 trillion worth of shares in 3,206 deals.

News continues after this ad

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 43,461.60 points

Previous ASI: 44.269.43 points

% Day Change: 1.82%

% Y-t-D: 1.74%

Market Cap (N): 23.672 trillion

Volume: 249.91 million

Value (N): 2.138 billion

Deals: 3,283

NGX Top ASI gainers

UNITY BANK up +10% to close at N0 44

THOMAS WYATT up +8.57% to close at N038

JAIZ BANK up +6.38% to close at N1.00

FIDSON up +5.76% to close at N8.99

GEREGU up +5.09% to close at N121.80

NGX Top ASI losers

GUINNESS down – 9.95% to close at N74.65

CUSTODIAN down – 9.32% to close at N5.35

DANGCEMENT down –8.33% to close at N220.00

CURTIVILLE down –8.00% to close at N0.46

NEM down – 7.50% to close at N3.79