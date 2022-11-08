The British Government has once again through its Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), advised its citizens against travelling to 22 states in Nigeria.

This is coming barely 14 days after the UK and US governments alongside a few other countries raised the alarm over possible terror attacks in Abuja and may not be unconnecte3d with the high rate of insecurity across the country.

This disclosure is contained in a press release issued on Monday by the British High Commission, Abuja, with the title, ‘Updated Foreign Commonwealth Development Office Travel Advice to British Nationals Travelling to FCT.’

Although the UK government excluded Abuja from the list of cities its citizens should avoid, it stated that the purpose of the travel update is to help its nationals make better-informed decisions about international travel and plan for a trouble-free trip.

States to avoid: The UK listed the states to avoid which includes Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, and Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

Others are Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State.

The statement reads, “FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad.

“The UK keeps its travel advice under regular review and in making these assessments and uses information from a wide range of sources.

The travel advice is constantly reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria. Although the FCDO Travel Advice no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, it makes clear that some risks remain. ”

Back Story: Recall that on October 23, 2022, the US and UK Governments had warned their citizens in Nigeria of possible terror attacks in the country’s capital city Abuja.

The warnings were contained in separate alerts to UK and US citizens in Nigeria which noted that the possible terror attacks could affect Western interests.

Although the US State Department did not specify the threat, it issued a notice that its embassy in Abuja will continue to have limited ability to provide emergency assistance to its citizens in Nigeria, while the US Consulate in Lagos continues to provide routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria.

The UK Government had also advised against all but essential travel to Abuja.

Both countries said the possible areas of attack might include government buildings, places of worship, schools, and markets among other targets.