Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential election is not sick, and is more mentally, physically, and spiritually alert compared to other presidential candidates.

This was disclosed by a former aviation minister, and director of special media projects of the Campaign Council Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday evening.

He added that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar know that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election hands down.

Mentally, physically and spiritually alert: The Tinubu Campaign Council stated that Tinubu was more mentally, physically, and spiritually alert than other presidential candidates.

“Tinubu is as fit as a fiddle and has nothing to hide because there are no skeletons in his cupboard.

“He is more mentally, physically, and spiritually alert compared to other presidential candidates irrespective of what is being said about him in the media.

“Tinubu does not visit dark places, he is pure in body, spirit, and soul, no matter what is being said about Tinubu, he has never betrayed those that helped him to power, he is loyal to his own to a fault.

“As each day passes, the collective ignorance, pettiness, and weaknesses of the opposition is becoming more and more manifest,” he said.

Kayode added that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar know that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election hands down; this is getting clearer as each day passes, citing, “This is why they are so jittery, that is why they resort to nothing but falsehood, insults, and abuse.

“That is why the only thing they talk about is Tinubu’s health and age.”

He also noted that the APC’s PCC wanted an issues-based campaign, and would not be distracted by rumors of Tinubu’s ill health, saying that the party would remain focused.

For the record: Nairametrics recently asked Flutterwave’s co-founder and former chief executive officer, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, why he helped to develop and present the digital economy plan of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the tech entrepreneur, he did it because of his belief that political engagement is key to nation-building.

Aboyeji also noted that he had, in the past, supported the current opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He stressed that he is not a member of any political party.