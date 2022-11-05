The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index grew by 0.81% in the week ended 4th November 2022, following the 1.09% decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to information in the weekly stock market report released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.81% from 43,912.64 points recorded as of the end of last week to close this week at 44,269.18 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit closing at N24.112 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.98% and a year-to-date gain of 3.63%.

Equity market performance

1.410 billion shares valued at N15.510 billion were traded during the week across 19,025 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 598.817 million units of shares valued at N14.234 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 15,859 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 804.570 million shares valued at N6.300 billion traded in 9,922 deals; thereby contributing 57.04% and 40.62% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

News continues after this ad

The Agriculture Industry followed with 357.623million shares worth N287.992 million in 560 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 68.309 million shares worth N97.051 million in 530 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely Access Holdings Plc, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc accounted for 800.622 million shares worth N3.373 billion in 2,051 deals, contributing 56.76% and 21.75% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 10 indexes finished lower, while 7 indexes appreciated except for the NGX ASeM Index and NGX Growth Index which remained unchanged.

News continues after this ad

Top Gainers

FTNCOCOA up + 13.33% to close at N0.34

NAHCO up + 10.47% to close at N5.70

DANGCEM up + 8.84% to close at N240.00

COURTEVILLE up + 8.70% to close at N0.50

REGALINS up + 8.33% to close at N0.26

Top Losers

CHAMS down – 14.81% to close at N0.23

IKEJAHOTEL down – 12.96% to close at N0.94

CORNERST down – 12.00% to close at N0.44

SOVRENINS down – 10.71% to close at N0.25

LIVESTOCK down – 10.62% to close at N1.01

Summary

Twenty (20) equities appreciated during the week, lower than twenty-nine (29) equities in the previous week. The prices of forty-three (43) equities depreciated, higher than thirty-one (31) in the previous week, while ninety-four (94) equities remained unchanged lower than ninety-seven (97) equities recorded in the previous week.