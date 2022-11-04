With this initiative, nearly a thousand Nigerians got freebies from the global Forex broker to commemorate Nigeria’s sixty-second independence anniversary.

OctaFX has partnered with 62 small and medium Nigerian enterprises (SMEs) to celebrate financial independence. The international broker collaborated with the businesses to launch Freedom Freebies: For People, Not for Profit, a campaign conceived to commemorate Nigeria’s sixty-second independence anniversary.

Fashion brands, household item retailers, lifestyle businesses, and food apps, among other ventures, worked with OctaFX to provide freebies in the Nigeria-wide promotion. OctaFX helped these businesses achieve more engagements and orders from the Nigerians who shared what financial independence meant to them through their apps, web, and social media channels.

In particular, the activity brought free meals to 700 users of the 500 Chow and Food Court apps. The freedom-driven promotion threw in cash gifts on social media. For this, the broker presented N180,000 each to 60 locally-owned businesses for freebie giveaways. The SMEs announced the giveaway via social media posts.

Furthermore, OctaFX collaborated with the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) to host a free yoga event for World Mental Health Day 2022. This yoga event brought the attention of 50 Nigerians to the benefits of exercising the mind along with the body. At the end of the event, the partners presented gifts to participants in a raffle draw. The gifts comprised yoga mats, stress balls, neck pillows, and Bluetooth speakers, among other heart-warming prizes. People who couldn’t make it physically to the yoga event weren’t left out. Movie tickets were given to the winners of the online giveaway hosted during the event.

News continues after this ad

Finally, the social media users who participated in the giveaways shared their individual interpretations of the phrase financial independence under the posts of the businesses they hoped to win from. The hashtag #octafxgiveaway was used, with thousands of people tagging the international broker on their Instagram entries. The prize pool of the common value of N180,000 was divided among 994 participants who got winning entries.

‘We wanted to create a remarkable experience around the Independence Day celebration in Nigeria. With this campaign, we identified outstanding businesses that have journeyed with the country on the path to freedom and helped create value with products and services. New users on our platform also received rewards that helped us grow our financial community. We are delighted to participate in this ambitious initiative’’, OctaFX commented.

News continues after this ad

Solomon Akinsanya, Marketing manager at 500 Chow said ‘the Freedom Freebies campaign resonates with the independence story of Nigeria. It’s just so important to always create opportunities for small businesses to thrive and grow further. It was a no-brainer for us at 500 Chow, and we are glad to have been a part of it.’

Tobi Eyinade, cofounder of acclaimed book store Roving Heights said ‘The initiative by OctaFx is laudable. It shows their commitment to support other small businesses. Through the partnership, we were able to meaningfully engage our audience and reward them. The numerous responses and feedback we received also serve as learning points for us and our audience; making the effort expended worthwhile.’

Eniola, a neighbourhood yoga instructor whose business Niolifestyle was one of the businesses chosen for the campaign showed her appreciation to the international broker. She said ‘I want to appreciate OctaFX for giving me the chance to work with my brand on this contest. It gave me the chance to reward my followers in addition to broadening my audience. I’m incredibly appreciative of the chance and look forward to working with you even more in the future.’

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, and supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award by World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award by Global Banking and Finance Review.