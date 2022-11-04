The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) reported a sudden fire outbreak at its headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The NYSC, which pointed out that the fire incident was limited to the 3rd floor of the 6-story building, said no life was lost during the inferno and all documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded.

This disclosure is contained in a statement that was issued on Friday by the Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Eddy Megwa, who said that the fire was immediately put out by the Federal Capital Territory and Federal Fire Service Departments when the incident occurred at about 7.30 am.

Megwa, in the statement, said the affected floor is occupied by Planning, Research and Statistics, and the General Service Department, with the fire involving only a particular room with electronics.

The outbreak was promptly curtailed: The statement from the NYSC reads, ‘’The sudden fire outbreak at the Directorate Headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps was promptly curtailed by the FCT and Federal Fire Service Departments.

‘’The fire incident, which started about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, 4th November 2022, was limited to the 3rd floor of the six-story building edifice, which is occupied by Planning Research and Statistics, as well as the General Service Department, affected only a particular room with electronics.

“Fortunately enough, no life was lost and all vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded.

“The management of the scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response, which minimized the effect of the incident.

“Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident.”

