MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced the appointment of Ms Obiageli Ugboma as its Chief Risk and Compliance Officer.

In a corporate disclosure issued to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and seen by Nairametrics, the telco explained that the appointment followed the exit of its former Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok, in April this year.

MTN expressed confidence in her capacity: The statement by MTN described Ugboma as a risk executive and business leader with over 20 years of experience in leading financial institutions in the UK and Nigeria.

She joins MTN Nigeria from FSDH Holding Company Limited where she held a pivotal role in the evaluation and execution of corporate, business, and operational strategy as the Group’s Chief Risk Officer.

MTN board expressed confidence that the company will benefit from her extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of risk, compliance, and internal control.

Ugboma’s background: Before joining MTN, Ugboma served as the Chief Risk Officer and Managing Director, Risk, and Compliance of Chapel Hill Denham, Nigeria, from 2011 to 2021.

She has worked internationally in senior positions including at JP. Morgan, where she was an Executive Director and Head of EMEA Operational risk, and at the Financial Services Authority (now FCA) and HSBC Bank Plc.

Ms Ugboma holds a BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology from Imperial College, London, and a BSc (Hons) in Financial Services from Alliance Manchester Business School. She is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FClB), and a Chartered Stockbroker (ACS).