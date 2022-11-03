As part of its efforts to fix roads destroyed by the recent flooding incidents across the country, the Federal Government has approved N506 billion to complete sections 1-4 of the East-West Road.

The approval was given during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday.

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said the approval is for the variation order concerning repair works on the East-West Road project.

Total contract sum increased: According to Laolu Akande, the total contract sum for the remaining sections 1-4 of the road was increased from an initial sum of N246 billion to N506 billion. This is due to some repair work that needs to be carried out, in addition to completing the remaining sections. He said:

“He got approval for the variation order in respect of repair works on the East-West Road project affected during the recent flooding occurrences in the Niger Delta. So, the approval was for a variation order for the East-West Road project sections 1-4 from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, including Oron-Eket bypass in the sum of N260 billion, thereby increasing the total contract sum for the outstanding sections 1-4 of the East-West road projects from the sum of formerly of N246 billion now to N506 billion. The memo was approved.’’

Approvals for other roads: He added that the Minister for Works and Housing got approval for the award of contracts for the urgent repairs, and special general maintenance of a few roads nationwide, including the construction of Gogora Guru Road in Yobe state, in the sum of N40 billion, with the completion time of 36 months and approval for the rehabilitation of the 90-kilometre Buni Gari Gulani road also in Yobe state in the sum of N4 billion with a completion period of 36 months.’

Possible shortages due to floods: Recall that Nairametrics reported yesterday that the Nigerian government is working with development partners to ensure that the floods do not cause food shortages in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Humanitarian Ministry earlier revealed that over 390 thousand hectares of farmlands were destroyed by the flooding, a development that could lead to a food crisis if not addressed.