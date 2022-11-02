Xiaomi is offering you the chance to become the millionaire you have always dreamt of for life this ember season, this will help you get the much-needed vacation, pay off those pending bills, start off that small business you have always wanted and have the best festival period of your life.

Have you heard of the Xiaomi Ember Fun Fest Promo?

The Xiaomi Ember Fun Fest promo is open to all fans and users and the grand prize winner goes home with a huge sum of 3 million Naira. Still, other winners get to win several prizes among which include refrigerators, Xiaomi luggage, and Redmi Bud 3 earbuds among other prizes within the period of November 1st to December 31st, 2022.

Want to win the whooping Three Million Naira?

Xiaomi always makes things easy for its fans and loyal customers, so you don’t have to worry! Walk into Xiaomi exclusive store in computer village Ikeja and any authorized Xiaomi retail outlets nationwide and buy any Redmi 9A, Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C, Redmi 10 2022, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, get a discount plus an instant gift, as well as the raffle ticket that qualifies you for the live raffle, draws on its Facebook and Instagram pages to win the whooping 3 million naira which will be announced January 10th, 2023.

You are not just buying any smartphone; taking Redmi Note 11 for example, this super high-performance smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor, 33W Pro fast charging , 90Hz AMOLED Dot Display, 50MP AI quad camera, and 5000mAh battery, and you know you have to conserve power in this country, energy is vital. More importantly, buy Redmi Note 11 or Redmi Note 11S and get an N5, 000 discount, and Xiaomi in-ear headphones.

News continues after this ad

News continues after this ad

Or is it Redmi 10 Series? While Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53″ HD+ display to watch and enjoy videos among many other things, buy Redmi 10A and get a Xiaomi in-ear headphone. While Redmi 10 2022 comes packed with the MediaTek Helio G88 and a 5,000mAh big battery as well as an 18W fast charging and a 22.5W in-box charger. More importantly, buy Redmi 10 2022 and get an N5, 000 discount.

Redmi 10C is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor which makes it capable of great performance while also being highly power efficient, extending Redmi 10C’s battery life. The phone also has a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and a Large 6.71″ display, 60Hz refresh rate that supports Netflix HD and Prime Video HD streaming experience. Buy Redmi 10C and get a Xiaomi casual day backpack and extra N6,000 discount when you get the 4+128GB.

Redmi Note11 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G96, Dual stereo speakers, and 5000 mAh battery. Some other features include IP53 dust and splash resistance with 6.67 Inches and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G was also developed as an enhanced version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro with 5G internet capacity with 6.67” FHD+AMOLED Dot Display, 120Hz high refresh rate, 108MP main camera, 4500 mAh battery capacity, 120W Hyper charge which charges to 100% in 15 minutes and MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Buy the Redmi Note 11 Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and get Redmi 10000mAh power bank.

Hurry now, promo starts on November 1st and ends on December 31st, 2022, so get your family and friends ready. Xiaomi’s Ember Fun Fest promo is the start of something new. You could be three million naira richer any day from now. Be sure to follow Xiaomi on Facebook (XiaomiNigeria), Instagram (Xiaomi. Nigeria), and Twitter (XiaomiNigeria) for all the latest on this promo and many more juicy updates.