Lagos State government has promised to look into the demands of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) to suspend the strike action by the association.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state government on Monday evening.

They also warned that drivers taking advantage of the situation to raise fares should desist from doing so or face the consequences of their illegal actions.

Statement by the government:

The special adviser to the governor on transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, noted that the state government is addressing the demands of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), following the seven-day job boycott embarked upon by the drivers.

Giwa noted the planned strike was a result of alleged harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management personnel across the state. He said that the state government is not affiliated with any of the transport unions, such as NURTW and RTEAN.

”Most of the union members at the meeting were from the Badagry axis and it was resolved that the meeting be adjourned till Wednesday.

”This is to have a larger house, which will include representatives of other recognised unions, with a view to resolving the matter amicably,” Giwa said.

The state government urged members of JDWAN to g about their daily routine without fear of molestation and intimidation, citing that a second meeting will hold on Wednesday.

”Those who are taking advantage of the situation to raise fares are warned to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their illegal actions,“ he added.

Earlier report:

Nairametrics reported earlier that Lagos students, workers, and people of other interests risk being stranded on Monday, and the rest of the week as commercial bus drivers threaten to embark on a seven-day strike.

Commercial drivers in Lagos State under the aegis of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), had threatened to embark on seven days of protest and boycott of services across the state over multiple and excessive extortions by the management of parks and garages in the state.