A building located on Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos is reported to have been gutted by fire on Tuesday, November 1.

According to a report from Cables, the fire was said to have been caused by a generator explosion that occurred in the early hours of the day.

Eyewitnesses said that a car with 3 passengers parked very close to the building where the explosion occurred, caught fire.

Although there is no reported casualty figure, the explosion affected vehicles and other buildings around the premises.

LASEMA confirms the incident

A spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, while confirming the incident, said officials of the agency are already at the scene of the incident.

News continues after this ad

He said the agency is monitoring the situation, adding that emergency teams are working to put out the inferno.

According to Channels, LASEMA also confirmed that a car belonging to Rapid Response Squad (RRS) that was on patrol on Adeola Odeku, was brunt outside the building.

News continues after this ad

In addition, officials of the Lagos State Fire Service confirmed that they are at the scene and working to put off the fire.

This is a developing story….