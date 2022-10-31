Since founded in 2007 following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s initiated reforms in the banking industry, Investment One (then GTB Asset Management Limited) has offered and continues to offer innovative investment options coupled with value-added services in Nigeria’s financial services space.

We pride ourselves in providing first-class services in the industry. Our strong expertise in understanding clients’ needs and mapping them against a wide range of superior products gives us a comprehensive edge in the market share.

We are endowed with a team of investment professionals poised to provide clients with premium services founded on in-depth market insight, innovation, and service excellence. Be it advising, executing, managing, or transferring wealth to future generations, our clients will find the full complement of investment solutions with us.

Our business is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with core strength centered but not limited to Investment Management, Trust Services, and Financial Advisory Services, and through our subsidiaries provide Securities Brokerage to individuals, corporate institutions, state governments as well as government agencies and parastatals.

