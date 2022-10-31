President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to depart Abuja later today for a routine medical checkup in London, the United Kingdom.

This disclosure is contained in a Twitter post on Monday by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to him, The president will return to Nigeria in the second week of November

Incase you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported in March that the president traveled to Kenya for the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme, following which he proceeded to London from Kenya for a routine medical check-up.