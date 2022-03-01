President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja later today for Nairobi, Kenya, to take part in a special session to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@50) scheduled to hold from March 3 to March 4.

The president is also expected to proceed to London from Kenya for routine medical check-up that will last for a maximum period of 2 weeks.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, saying that President Buhari’s trip to Kenya follows an invitation extended to him by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta,

The theme of the Special Session is “Strengthening UNEP for the Implementation of the Environmental Dimension Of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

What the organizers of the event are saying

The organizers of the event in the statement said, ‘’For 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

”Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

“UNEP@50 is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future.

”It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. No country or continent can solve these global crises alone.

”But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

Adesina in his statement said that Buhari is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High-Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment at the event.

The president during the trip is expected to be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, and retired Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno.

Others include Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

In case you missed it

Recall that President Buhari last travelled to the United Kingdom to see his doctors for medical check-up after taking part in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnerships for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.