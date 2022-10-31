Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, is set to release his political manifesto to the media titled on Monday, October 31st, 2022.

This is according to Obi’s campaign director, Doyin Okupe, who disclosed on Sunday that the manifesto is titled “The Pact with Nigeria”.

Obi joins another leading presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, who also released his economic manifesto earlier this month.

Obi’s governance priorities: Doyin Okupe said the document chronicles the seven governance priorities of the Obi-Baba Ahmed administration, which he claimed would usher in a new Nigeria.

Tinubu released his manifesto first: APC’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu also released his manifesto this month, in which he stated that Nigeria must break the explicit link between naira expenditure and dollar inflows into the economy.

He also urged suspending the limits on government spending during this protracted moment of global economic turmoil exacerbated by domestic challenges in security, economy and demography.

In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported earlier that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and Bola Tinubu, the candidate for the incumbent APC, announced plans for Northern Nigeria if they are elected president.

Obi promised to revive the moribund cotton and textile industries and a full exploration of the cattle economy value chain. He also said he will focus on Northern Nigerian infrastructure, including roads, energy, power, and dams.

Tinubu, on the other hand, noted that he will explore the oil reserves in the Benue trough and Chad basin.