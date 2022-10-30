Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has said Twitter will be setting up a “Content Moderation Council”, a body comprising people with ‘diverse views’ to moderate content on the platform. Essentially, he said the council will review and take decisions on accounts that have been banned on the platform and decide whether to reinstate them or not.

The council will apparently supersede the existing content policy of Twitter under its former management, through which many accounts, including that of the former U.S. President, Donald Trump, was banned from the platform. Musk had earlier hinted that he would reverse bans imposed on certain accounts once he acquired Twitter as he vowed to use the platform to promote freedom of speech.

What Elon Musk is saying

Announcing the plans to set up the council via his Twitter handle, Musk said: “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

What you should know

After almost 6 months of back and forth, Elon Musk announced the completion of the acquisition deal Friday morning, saying that the ‘bird is freed’ in reference to Twitter logo.

Musk immediately sacked the CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal and other top executives of the company.

Earlier, Musk, in a note to advertisers on Twitter, said he did not buy Twitter to make money but for humanity.

I acquired Twitter because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society” he said.