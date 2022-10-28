“A man is not a man until he has a house of his own.” This quote by the late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa underscored the place of decent housing in meeting every man and woman’s social, economic, and psychological needs.

Yet, despite the place occupied by housing facilities for people’s daily and essential needs, many Nigerians are left without roofs over their heads due to severe economic realities in the country.

It is estimated by some authorities that the country’s present housing deficit is over 20 million units and would require about N21 trillion to finance.

A Professor of Economics and Public Policy, the University of Uyo, Prof. Akpan Ekpo, stated that the housing deficit crisis in Nigeria had worsened in recent times with the statistics showing a deficit of at least 17 million.

Ekpo had stated that the housing deficit, when left unabated, could lead to an increase in crime, an outbreak of diseases, unaffordable house prices, poor standards of living as well as high mortgage payments.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajiabiamila, had in 2021, declared that Nigeria’s housing deficit rate was alarming and would require N6 trillion to bridge the country’s housing deficit, which he estimated to be between 17 and 20 million housing units. According to him, this number was increasing annually by 900,000 units.

Tapping into this huge opportunity in the housing sector and working to provide ethical professional services that would enable Nigerians to secure a roof over their heads is the Founder/Managing Director of Rouxey Vision Homes and Construction (RVHC), Mr. Jude Ikeji, who is redefining the concept of luxury living in the country.

Ikeji holds a B.Sc. in Accounting/Business Management from the University of Lagos, and a Master’s degree in Project Management/Business Administration and Management, from the prestigious Lagos Business School of the Pan-Atlantic University. He also has a Diploma in Banking and Finance from the University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State.

He is an experienced real estate professional with a passion for the provision of luxury homes, the supply of quality building materials, and cost-effective logistics management.

His Lagos-based RVHC, which he founded and nurtured is today among the foremost firms in the real estate consultancy business in Nigeria with operations across the world.

He actively leverages his intimate working knowledge of the operations of real estate assets to judiciously deploy capital and ensure an above-average return to the business and its partners without compromising the long-term satisfaction of its esteemed clients and contributing to the growth of the nation.

He has direct oversight over the firm’s day-to-day activities managing the team of highly trained professionals with passion in the quest to make RVHC a reference point in Nigeria’s burgeoning luxury real estate market.

Its vision is to create unique, luxurious, and affordable homes that are rendered in classy and outstanding designs for all our clients.

Ikeji said, “with safety and comfort as our watchwords, we continue, through our projects, to contribute our quota to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy as well as improving the lots of our clients and partners through investment in real estate, general investment finance, and management services,” adding that “with our experience of over 12 years in the industry, we guarantee excellence.”

RVHC renders quality and value-added services that are backed up by years of experience and aided with information and communication technology (ICT) in the real estate industry. It is guided by honesty and adherence to the highest standards and ethics in service delivery.

“We provide services to industries, government bodies, parastatals, and individuals in Nigeria and overseas. And in our dealings with customers, our emphasis is on utmost professionalism, innovative solutions, and customer satisfaction.” Ikeji said.

“We are recognized and respected for the quality of our service delivery in the following areas: estate/property developer; Estate agency; Property marketing; Valuation for all purposes; Feasibility and viability appraisal; Real estate advisory; Title search and verification; Project management; Property and Facility management.”

Currently, RVHC is developing Amanda’s Garden Estate in Ibeju Lekki along with the major development (Abijo Heights) situated at Abijo G.R.A Lagos, a fast-rising suburb. Rouxey Vision Homes and Construction is reputed to have initiated and completed the Diamond Estate by Novare Mall, which is sited on a 1,200 sqm expanse that has been sold out. It is also handling the Osapa Project, which is hyped as a fantastic five-bedroom duplex located in a safe and secure environment.

Ikeji said, “RVHC superintended the development and delivery of this super-luxury five-bedroom fully detached duplex with BQ in Osapa London, Lekki. The project was valued at N145 million only.”

Lekki Phase1 Project

Rouxey Vision Homes and Construction built and delivered the super luxurious 5-bedroom fully detached duplex with BQ in the heart of Lekki Phase1 from start to finish using the best building materials sourced internationally. Its features include a spacious living room, modern lighting fittings, all rooms ensuite, POP ceiling, and spacious bedrooms.

Other projects that were executed and completed by the Rouxey Vision Homes and Construction include the Abijo Heights, which is an 8,000sqm two-phased project (Phase 1 and 2) in the heart of ‘new’ Lagos.

The location, according to Ikeji, was selected with speedy value appreciation in mind. He said that the homes were designed to deliver a seamless fusion of comfort, serenity, and aesthetically-pleasing architecture. Abijo Heights straddles the two hottest ‘new’ Lagos locations for fast-growing property – Sangotedo and Ibeju Lekki. It brings to our esteemed clients a golden opportunity on a silver platter.

“Each home is a beautiful, contemporary, four-bedroom Maisonette and BQ that comes with a laundry room, box room, ample storage, and 1-room BQs, all brilliantly spread out over three floors. It is built on solid structures, well-planned layouts, ambient perfection, and top-level security await you with as little as N10 million deposit.”

RVHC does not just construct buildings, it also ensures that infrastructures needed to enable residents to enjoy a quality lifestyle are provided. These include a good road network, water treatment, ultra-modern sewage system, good drainage system, playground for children, and sporting facilities like a gym and relaxation spot. The project is also supported by an independent power supply within the estate to guarantee a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. There is also an extra car park behind for at least four vehicles

Payment Plans: Owning a home is also designed to be affordable as payment could be spread over 24 months with a pocket-friendly initial deposit of N10 million only.

Among its ongoing projects is the Chois Garden Estate Project, which has ready for sale 10 bungalow units at Chois Garden Estate, Abijo G.R.A on a 3000sqm site. Each beautiful and luxuriously finished brand-new 3-bedroom Bungalow is move-in ready. You only need to bring your clothes. The gated compound can accommodate up to 8 cars with two external wash bays.

Rouxey Vision Homes and Construction shares the philosophy that the real estate sector of the Nigerian economy should offer Nigerians opportunities to own homes, invest and grow their income over time.

Specifically, the industry should offer homeowners and investors some direct benefits that include financial security as a source of passive income, capital appreciation on the initial investment as well as having a reliable asset that could serve as collateral to secure funding from commercial banks and other financial institutions. In addition, investing in real estate also guarantees financial stability.

His view tallied with Ekpo’s position that, “housing is important to the development of any society, and it has both economic and welfare effects. Economically, investment in housing contributes to fixed capital formation, employment, and substantial backward and forward linkages with the rest of the economy.”

Ikeji also shared the concern expressed by Gbajabiamila that some estate developers are exploiting the gaps in relevant legislation to also operate with impunity, stealing away the dreams and billions of Naira of hard-working Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila had said: “A lack of accountability and regulation in the dealings between these real estate developers and home buyers has caused untold hardship to many already struggling Nigerians, who desired to own their own houses. So, It is our responsibility to introduce effective regulations to resolve these issues.”

Ikeji agreed to the existence of fraudulent activities that have led many people to be defrauded by some real estate owners. He has, however, infused a good dose of professionalism to ensure that RVHC would remain on the path of business integrity.

He explained that with over 12 years of industry experience and a team of highly trained professionals, we consistently lead the way in the design, development, and delivery of competitively priced luxury properties across different sectors, both locally and internationally.

“We are recognized for excellence in service delivery which has given us an edge in the industry.” He said.

“Our mission is to be recognized for the provision of extraordinary service and expertise in the luxury real estate development market, leveraging innovative technology, professionalism, and integrity to consistently achieve increased customer satisfaction, an impressive return on investment, and improved quality of life in our community.”

RVHC is a professional real estate firm and a member of Estate Surveyors and Valuers. The firm is a member of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), as well as the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON) with approval to practice and provide real estate services in Nigeria. Rouxey Vision Homes is also registered with the Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department (LASRETRAD) as a Certified Real Estate Practitioner.

Some of its services include property development, sales and lease, real estate advisory/management, importation and supply of building materials, and logistics services. RVHC has international partners such as the W Estate of Turkey it collaborates with to offer international real estate investment opportunities for its clients.