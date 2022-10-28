Nigeria’s minister of finance has revealed that she was not consulted before the new central bank’s policy to change the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes was announced.

She made this comment in response to a question from a senator at the budget defense session held today in Abuja.

Mrs Ahmed was asked about the timing of the announcement and whether or not this is something that needs to be done at this point considering the challenges in the country which is getting compounded by the policy.

She responded by saying she was not aware of the policy and was neither pre informed or carried along. She also insisted that the central bank was best to respond to aims of the policy. However, she insisted the policy may have potential consequences for the country at this time

“We were not consulted, it was an announcement that we heard. It was one of the reasons they gave to mop up liquidity to manage inflation. But there are also consequences and also looking at what will the consequences be. There will be benefits and there will be some challenges and I don’t know whether if the monetary authorities have looked closely at what the consequences are and how they will be mitigated” she said.

Her comments reveals strong division between the central bank finance ministry and the central bank over management of the country’s economy. The ministry of finance has cited the current exchange rate regime as challenge to attracting foreign investment.

This is a developing story…..

