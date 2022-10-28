The average price of 1kg tomato rose by 30.06% from N342.25 in September 2021 to N445.12 in September 2022.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Selected Foods Price Watch Report for September 2022.

According to the report, the price of 1kg boneless beef rose by 24.39% year-on-year to N2,199.37.

What they said:

Part of the report Selected Food Price Watch by the NBS said:

“At the state level, the highest average price of rice (local sold loose) was recorded in Rivers with N621.61, while the lowest was recorded in Jigawa with N371. Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of beans (brown, sold loose) with N857.02, while the lowest was reported in Benue with N368.21. In addition, Abia recorded the highest price of Vegetable oil (1 bottle, specify bottle) at N1,464.44, while Benue recorded the lowest at N643.64.

“Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1kg tomato was higher in the South-South and South-East with N711.32 and N643.25 respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North-East with N209.22. the South-South recorded the highest average price of 1kg rice (local sold loose) with N519.22, followed by the South-West with N514.37, while the lowest was recorded in the North-West with N417.00.”

The report added that the average price of palm oil increased by 30.70% from N709.50 in September 2021 to N927.34 in September 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the price increased by 3.42%.

Meanwhile, the average price of vegetable oil stood at N1, 075.89 in September 2022, showing an increase of 32.35% from N812.94 in September 2021.

In case you missed it

Recall that Nairametrics reported that the average cost of making a pot of jollof rice for a family of five in Nigeria increased from an average price of N9,220 in June to N9,917 in September.

This was disclosed by socioeconomic research firm, SBM Intelligence in its Jollof Index report for Q3 2022 titled “Brace for Impact”.

The report showed that across the 13 markets surveyed, Wuse II recorded the highest cost of making a pot of jollof rice at N13,150, while Onitsha recorded the lowest cost at N8,510.