The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 16 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.16% to close at 44,859.78 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization grew by N39.02 billion to close at N24.43 trillion, while the year-to-date (YtD) returns settled at 5.02%. The stock market has advanced by 2,143.34 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed positive, driven by changes in BUACEMENT at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as MULTIVERSE led 12 gainers, and 19 losers, topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative, with NGX Banking and Consumer Goods indices down by 0.93% and 0.39% respectively, while NGX Insurance, Oil & Gas and Industrial index grew by 0.92%, 0.32 and 1.14 respectively.

Market indices

NGX ASI: 44,859.78 points

Previous ASI: 44,788.14 points

% Day Change: 0.16%

% Y-t-D: 5.02%

Market Cap (N): 24.39 trillion

Volume: 93,514,824 million

Value (N): 3.38 billion

Deals: 3,187

NGX top ASI gainers

MULTIVERSE up +10.00% to close at N4.62

RTBRISCOE up +10.00% to close at N0.33

UPL up + 9.15% to close at N1.79

FTNCOCOA up +7.14% to close at N0.29

GEREGU up +5.45% to close at N116.00

NGX top ASI losers

CUTIX down – 6.51% to close at N2.01

JAIZBANK down – 6.19% to close at N0.91

DANGSUGAR down – 5.83% to close at N15.35

SOVRENINS down – 3.85% to close at N0.25

STERLNBANK down – 3.85% to close at N1.50

Top 3 by volume

GEREGU – 12,793,506

STERLNBANK – 9,484,783

ZENITHBANK – 6,244,449

Top 3 by value

GEREGU – N 1,291,981,426.50

AIRTELAFRI – N 867,032,592.40

MTNN – N 595,749,052.30