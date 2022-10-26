Following days of inaction, the cryptocurrency market saw a jump in value that left some investors betting against its rise in the derivative markets. Recent price action showed Bitcoin and many altcoins experienced yet another wave of soaring volatility.

120,917 traders were liquidated during the day, totalling $808.87 million in liquidations. The largest single liquidation order, worth $3.05 million, was placed on Okex for ETH-USDT-SWAP.

The price of Bitcoin has recently exhibited significant positive momentum which has led to a significant increase for many altcoins. After a slight setback, this development is likely to continue. Investors who missed this rally should thus exercise caution to avoid entering the market too late and getting caught up in a downward trend.

A little over an hour after touching $19,500, the coin had another hour of flat trade before regaining ground to reach $19,834 around 16:00 UTC. At the time of writing, the cost is $20.2K. The market reached $1 trillion for the first time since October 4th.

The underlying Ethereum blockchain’s Merge last month caused Ether to surge beyond $1,500, up more than 11%, to its highest level since. The protocol was changed from proof-of-work to more energy-efficient proof-of-stake on September 15 as a result of the technological upgrade.

Cardano and Solana, two other significant altcoins, recently increased by more than 13% and 11%, respectively. The native cryptocurrency of the decentralized exchange Uniswap, UNI, recently increased by more than 8%.

The market searching for indications of life and “minimal volatility in the preceding month” may be to blame for the main cryptocurrency’s ascent.

U.S. stocks resumed their current winning streak in traditional markets, climbing for a third straight day as investors celebrated the positive third-quarter earnings reports from companies including Coca-Cola and the automobile behemoth GM.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), which also has a sizable tech component, climbed by 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively, while the tech-focused Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.

Some cryptocurrency investors believe that because the world’s largest economy is continuing to falter, the Fed will be better able to slow its tightening pace following next week’s FOMC meeting, which will encourage investment in the cryptocurrency market.

We’re not out of the woods yet, despite the fact that the overall outlook for the price of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency landscape appears to be improving