Messaging platform, WhatsApp, is now up and functioning well after a few hours of global outage. Millions of its users were unable to send or receive messages while the outage lasted.

While there is no official information from the Meta-owned platform, Downdetector, a website that monitors service outages for messaging and social media platforms, said reports of WhatsApp outages skyrocketed from zero reports to well over 4,000.

Users said that after they opened the app, they could still access their conversations. However, the app failed to deliver new messages. Also, a persistent message kept showing up for many users at the top of the app saying it was “connecting” to the server but failed to do so.

As expected, the development left many users feeling frustrated. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in Nigeria and around the world and is estimated to have more than two billion active users.

News continues after this ad