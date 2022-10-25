The Nigeria Fintech Week kicks off this week from October 25 to October 28. It will be held at Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, and is set to be attended by over 5,000 people from different parts of the world.

NFW is the largest gathering of Fintech players, innovators, regulators, investors, big techs, developmental communities, and several other players in Africa and from across the globe

The opening day will focus on the future of our ecosystem, and how to provide a robust backbone for theeconomy by leveraging partnerships and corporate governance as well as charting new paths.



News continues after this ad

The second day will delve into emerging technologies and investment climate while the third day will focus on regulatory insights, talent developments and security, and the final day will completely explore blockchain.

News continues after this ad

To help every attendee maximize the rare networking opportunities which only Nigeria Fintech Week can provide, the welcome cocktail party that was earlier scheduled for October 24 has been transmuted into Breakfast Networking Sessions.

These sessions will hold from 8am to 9:30am everyday from October 25 to October 28, 2022. Breakfast will be served to every attendee within the allotted time for the Breakfast Networking Sessions.

Some exciting activities that make your experiencememorable at this year’s NFW include interesting fireside chats and panel sessions, eye-opening keynote presentations, product pitches, breakout sessions and breakfast networking sessions.

Other major highlights that all brands, speakers and participants should look forward to are networking & interaction experiences, thought leadership, brand showcases and customer acquisitions. Ahead of each day, you can check out the variety of activities and speakers for each day here.

This year, Nigeria Fintech Week will not only be a place of learning for entrepreneurs, founders and members of the tech ecosystem. It will also provide quality nourishment and medical checkup by highly-qualified experts at no extra cost to attendees throughout the event.

The Nigeria Fintech Week is organized by the Fintech Association of Nigeria and Fintech Associates Limited.

“More than 100 brands and 5000 participants from several countries/continents have registered to feature at the event. I am grateful to our partners such as Mastercard, Meta, Huawei, Binance, Zenith Bank, Interswitch, eTranzact, Branch, Remita, Branch, 9PSB, Banwo & Ighodalo, Sterling Bank, and others for associating their brands with NFW2022.

Landmark Centre is the place to be throughout the week, and I look forward to welcoming you at the event,” says Ade Bajomo, President of the Fintech Association of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Fintech Week is proudly promoted by our media partners including TechCabal, Folham.com, Proshare, SDM, Techeconomy, Nairametrics, CoinNewsExtra, SammyDove Media and CitiMobile. For more information, please kindly reach out to exec.sec@fintechng.org or call Seun on 09030003013.