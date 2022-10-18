Professionals have been taking advantage of LinkedIn Learning’s online courses to learn new skills, future-proof their careers as well as meet the requirements for the moment.

So far this year, approximately 7.3 million learners have viewed these LinkedIn Learning courses, nearly doubling the audience from last year.

Available statistics from LinkedIn show that Goal Setting: Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) were among the most popular courses as of August 2022, while hard skills courses like Learning the OWASP Top 10 and Power BI Essential Training topped the list for hard skills. Let’s take a closer look at the courses below.

Goal Setting: Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) with Jessie Withers

Instructor Jessie Withers will guide you through understanding the power of strategic goals through how to set, manage, and measure OKRs. Enrol here.

Excel Essential Training (Office 365/Microsoft 365) with Dennis Taylor

Dennis Taylor, an Excel expert, walks you through basic Excel skills like organizing data and performing calculations with simple functions before moving on to intermediate skills like building charts, PivotTables, and more. Enrol here.

Interpersonal Communication with Dorie Clark

Dorie Clark’s course will guide you through the communication aspects of your new interpersonal relationships. She provides advice and techniques for dealing with complex and nuanced situations such as interruptions, critical feedback, and cross-cultural communication. Enrol here.

Cultivating a Growth Mindset with Gemma Leigh Roberts

In this Gemma Leigh Roberts’ course, she shares real-world examples of growth-mindset success that are supported by performance and psychological research. She weaves it all together with practical guidance that you can apply as you develop a growth mindset. Enrol here.

Project Management Foundations with Bonnie Biafore

You will learn the fundamentals of project management from Bonnie Biafore, including how to establish precise project goals and objectives, meet deadlines, and close out projects. Tips on how to effectively communicate with your project team are incorporated throughout the course. Enrol here.

Using Questions to Foster Critical Thinking and Curiosity with Joshua Miller

Joshua Miller discusses the importance of curiosity and the importance of critical thinking in asking the right questions that lead to new opportunities. He also discusses the role of social media in asking questions and how to respond to thought-provoking questions. Enrol here.

Essentials of Team Collaboration with Dana Brownlee

Dana Brownlee, a corporate trainer and author, will discuss how to maintain team cohesion by examining team members’ communication styles, defining the team and individual goals, and fostering collaborative opportunities. Enrol here.

Unconscious Bias with Stacey Gordon

Stacey Gordon, a diversity expert, will assist you in recognizing some of the most prevalent types of unconscious bias and provide you with strategies for successfully addressing these biases both inside of yourself and within your organization. Enrol here.

Learning Python with Joe Marini

Developer Joe Marini explains the fundamentals of Python syntax and provides a sample of how to write and execute a straightforward Python program. Additionally, you will learn how to read and write files, work with dates and times, and retrieve and parse HTML, JSON, and XML data from the web. Enrol here

Communicating with Confidence with Jeff Ansell

You are guided by Jeff Ansell as you hone and develop this crucial business skill. How to organize your thoughts, how to better express ideas with body language, and how to deal with anxiety are some of the subjects covered. Enrol here.

Speaking Confidently and Effectively with Pete Mockaitis

What you’ll discover: In this episode of the podcast, “How to Be Awesome at Your Job”, professional speaker Diane DiResta joins Pete Mockaitis to discuss strategies for creating engaging and educational presentations centered on the audience’s priorities. Enrol here.

Learning the OWASP Top 10 with Caroline Wong

Caroline Wong, a specialist in application security, offers an overview of the Top 10 security threats identified by the 2021 Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), providing details on their frequency and effects. Enrol here.

Power BI Essential Training with Gini von Courter

Gini von Courter walks through the process of importing data, producing visualizations, and organizing those visualizations into reports in this course. Additionally, you will learn how to use Power BI Desktop’s data modelling features as well as Power BI Mobile. Enrol here.

Strategic Thinking with Dorie Clark

Dorie Clark will teach you how to embrace a strategic mindset, how learning from the past can shape your future vision, how to be detailed in your strategic thinking, and how to share this skill with your team in this course. Enrol here.

SQL Essential Training with Bill Weinman

Bill Weinman, a technology advocate and programming expert, teaches the fundamentals of SQL using SQLiteStudio, an easy-to-use database management software. Fundamentals such as creating tables, defining relationships, and manipulating strings, numbers, and dates will be covered. The final chapter also includes a real-world example of creating a simple application with SQL. Enrol here.

Developing Your Emotional Intelligence with Gemma Leigh Roberts

Gemma Leigh Roberts, an organizational psychologist and executive coach, will explain what emotional intelligence is, why it’s significant at work, and how to improve your emotional intelligence. Enrol here.

Communication Foundations with Brenda Bailey-Hughes and Tatiana Kolovou

Brenda Bailey-Hughes and Tatiana Kolovou will lead you through this course as you learn how to speak more clearly in meetings, emails, pitches, and presentations. The four pillars of communication—people, message, context, and listening—as well as how to use them in various business settings will be covered. Enrol here.

Agile Foundations with Doug Rose

What you’ll learn: An agile mindset equips your team to react skillfully to any situation. You follow Doug Rose as he walks you through the basics of creating an agile team. Enrol here.

Digital Marketing Foundations with Brad Batesole

In this course, instructor Brad Batesole walks you through how to define your value proposition, find your target market, and set goals and KPIs after providing an overview of the fundamentals of online marketing. Enrol here.

Critical Thinking with Mike Figliuolo

You can improve your critical thinking abilities by learning how to define the problem you’re trying to solve, according to leadership trainer and specialist Mike Figliuolo. Mike will then instruct you in a variety of critical thinking techniques that you can use to solve issues more effectively. He also offers advice on how to help your team as a whole develop this talent. Enrol here.