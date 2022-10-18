The Harvard Extension School is hosting a virtual open house where potential students can learn more about what the school has to offer. You can attend the academic fair virtually, participate in live sessions, and talk with staff members.

The fair will begin on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. By attending, you will have the opportunity to learn how Harvard Extension School can assist you in reaching your academic goals.

Attend keynote presentations and breakout sessions to hear from faculty members, students, and alumni. Also, talk to staff members about admissions, enrollment, career outcomes, financial services, and other topics.

Event Highlights

The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. eastern-American time. You can drop in at your convenience throughout the event to:

Visit virtual booths to get information about the school’s academic offerings and student resources and services.

Get inspired by presentations with alumni, deans, and faculty members.

Chat live with staff about the school’s programs, admissions, enrollment, and more.

Join live breakout sessions to learn more about the school’s community.

Attend keynote presentations on the Harvard Extension School experience.

Join the Academics Fair to find out about academic programs – certificates, undergraduate postgraduate programs

Registration

You may register for the open house session here.

About Harvard Extension School

Harvard Extension School is an extension of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It offers over 900 on-campus, online, and hybrid liberal arts and professional courses primarily for adult students through the Division of Continuing Education in the Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

In addition, the school provides graduate and undergraduate degrees, academic certificates, and a pre-medical program. While most courses are open enrollment, admission as a degree candidate requires “B or better” grades in degree-credit coursework at Harvard, an application, and a formal admissions decision.