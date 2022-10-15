No matter how expensive it gets, champagne is never too expensive for the rich. The spending habits of the wealthy may be perplexing to some but when gauging the most expensive luxury items ever bought, it’s clear that exclusivity plays a role in it.

Despite the fact that we all like a drink and a toast on special occasions, the cost of the most expensive champagne ever sold would make us wonder if they’re bought to be consumed or to be displayed as a collector’s item.

The prices are reflected in US Dollars at the amounts they originally sold for because converting to current Naira value would increase the original cost.

10. Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut 1990 Millennium Cuvee Methuselah. Price: $18,800

The least expensive champagne on this list is a 1990 Louis Roederer Cristal Millennium Brut. The champagne company produced only 2,000 of these highly sought-after bottles, each holding 6 litres, or the equivalent of 8 regular bottles.

The large bottle in which this champagne is packaged also contributes to its premium price. Even if it were only made in a limited quantity as a huge bottle, it would still be sold for a hefty price.

9. 1928 Krug. Price: $21,200

When the Krug was placed up for auction in 2009, it was bought for a record-breaking $21,200. 2009 was also a year that saw everyone cut their budgets due to a worldwide recession, which makes that price more impressive.

Even if the most expensive champagne is now more than 100 times as expensive as this bottle, its impact remains unaffected. Those who have tried this champagne have commented that it is worth the cost.

This pricey champagne bottle is unique because there are so few still in existence and the last time it was formally sold was in 1939, right before World War II started.

8. 1841 Veuve Clicquot. Price: $34,000

Veuve Clicquot bottles dating back to 1841 were found underwater in the Baltic Sea after nearly 200 years of undisturbed storage. Fortunately, the champagne bottles were able to preserve their quality because the ocean floor proved to be ideal storage conditions.

Because of this, the Maison de Veuve Clicquot began testing the Aland Vault, a deep-sea storage container. The firm is hoping that this “cellar in the sea,” which is a part of an experiment started by the discovery of the wreckage, will lead to a new, ground-breaking method of maturing wines and champagne in the deep sea.

Almost all of the 1841 Veuve Clicquot bottles that were found have been sold at auction, with the top bid reaching $34,000.

7. 1959 Dom Perignon Rosé. Price: $42,350

Given that the brand’s first year of producing Rosé resulted in its never being made available to the general public, the 1959 Dom Perignon champagne Rosé is unexpectedly one of the toughest to locate.

The majority of the Rosé reportedly ended up travelling to the Shah of Iran to be given to guests at the inaugural party to honour the 2,500th anniversary of the Persian Empire, according to some reports. This champagne was hard to locate for many years before two bottles finally turned up in 2008.

The rare, pricey champagnes were quickly put up for auction, and Robert A. Rosania, a real estate businessman, purchased them for the hefty sum of $42,350 per bottle.

6. 1820 Juglar Cuvee – $43,500

Only one bottle of 1820 Juglar Cuvee, another high-end champagne brand that was found in a shipwreck, was able to be rescued, making it exceptionally unique and very sought-after by the wealthiest consumers.

The costliest champagne to emerge from the wreckage, it went for $43,500 when it was auctioned off.

We may appreciate the exorbitant price because this bottle was essentially the only one of its kind ever made. People want to possess goods that are exclusive or that they can brag about having.

5. 1996 Dom Perignon Rose Gold Methuselah: Price: $49,000

The champagne firm Dom Perignon is renowned for being one of the finest suppliers of pricey champagne but only their 1996 Rose Gold Methuselah champagne is more costly and rare than any of their previous offerings.

Only 35 bottles of Rose Gold Methuselah were ever made, and each one was gold-plated. It was made from grapes that were 30% Chardonnay and 70% Pinot Noir. These pricey bottles sell for, at least, $49,000 and are always quick to sell. They then go up for auction, where affluent purchasers compete to win the privilege of obtaining this bottle for themselves.

4. 2011 Armand de Brignac 15-Liter. Price: $90,000

This champagne, which is produced by the company owned by one of the wealthiest rappers of all time, Jay-Z, looks and tastes luxurious.

Each bottle of this extraordinary champagne, also known as the Ace of Spades, takes 6 months to produce, thereby turning it into a piece of art in and of itself. It has appeared in several movies and music videos, increasing its demand.

This sparkling drink, which was made by the Cattier family, a very well-known champagne business, is full of flavour that has been described as a blend of pear, nectarine, sweet butter, and honeysuckle.

3. 2013 Armand de Brignac Rosé 30-Liter Midas. Price: $275,000

With this astounding 30-liter behemoth, Jay-Z’s brand went a step further. The 2013 Armand de Brignac holds the record for being the priciest rosé champagne ever produced. Additionally, it has the same volume as 40 normal champagne bottles. One of the largest alcohol bottles in the world, it is over 4 feet tall and weighs over 45 kilogrammes.

This champagne was created in extremely small quantities, and each bottle required the manual labour of eight artisans. The Hakkasan Las Vegas restaurant, which is a part of the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, hosted the launch of the first bottle.

2. 2013 Taste of Diamonds. Price: $2.07 Million

This 2013 bottle, which was produced using a mixture of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Grand Cru Chardonnay grapes, formerly held the title of most expensive champagne in the world. Its outrageous price is owing to the fact that Alexander Amosu, a high-end designer, made it for a private customer.

This bottle’s extravagant price was undoubtedly inflated by the immaculate 19-carat white diamond in the middle of the tag. A 48-gram 18-karat white gold tag is also included with this black bottle.

This champagne was produced in a limited quantity of just 10 bottles, making it special. Additionally, Champagne Business News named it “Best Champagne Taste 2012.”

1. Champagne Avenue Foch 2017, just sold for $2.5 million

A limited edition 1 of 1 champagne sold by NFT ‘Magnum 2.5’ is the world’s most expensive champagne. Purchased on OpenSea as an NFT priced at 2500 ETH, which is equivalent to $2.5 million USD. This was in July 2022.

The magnum of Champagne Avenue Foch 2017 was offered with an NFT that gives the holder the digital art and intellectual property rights to an image of a now-famous Bored Ape Mutant, alongside the other collectible cartoon figures featured on the bottle.

Created in a partnership between British entrepreneur, Shammi Shinh and Sneaky Vampire Syndicate, what makes Champagne Avenue Foch the most expensive, besides its taste and production, is its bottle.

Produced at a family-owned estate, Champagne Avenue Foch is made from 100% Premier Cru grapes. The bottle has art made by Sneaky Vampire Syndicate and Shammi’s trademark sparkles with diamond-cut Swarovski stones.

Its buyers are Italian brothers Giovanni and Piero Buono. The duo is investors involved in the crypto market, as well as the fashion and technology industries.

What set it apart was its Superman-style logo handcrafted from 18-carat solid gold, but also fixed prominently at its center is a single, flawless deep-cut white diamond weighing 19 carats, which replaces the Swarovski crystal that typically sits there.