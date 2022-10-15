Kids have very impressionable minds that need to be fed the right stuff. As soon as the baby is out of the cradle, start exposing them to things that’ll uplift and keep them on the straight and narrow, ensuring that they become the best version of themselves, even as they grow into young adults. These include wholesome books, music, and, of course, movies.

Not only are movies a wonderful means of entertainment, but some also teach valuable and unforgettable lessons that serve for a lifetime. They can be such a splendid channel of education, especially for children and teens.

When it comes to movie selections for your kids, there is an inexhaustible supply. Some teach bravery and chivalry, honor and loyalty, selfless love, patience, dignity in labor, and the value of friendship. While others teach financial lessons, the benefits of consistency, and the implications of bad behavior.

Today, I’ve curated a list of 5 animated movies (or cartoons if you will) that depict money lessons young ones can benefit from. These TV sensations are fun for all ages and can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

The desire to strike gold is one we all share. But what price are you willing to pay to make it happen? Is it worth the life of another human being? Would you harm people to get rich?

In Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Milo Thatch, a linguist, is deeply obsessed with finding the fabled city of Atlantis. With the help of Preston B. Whitmore, a wealthy philanthropist and an old friend of his grandfather, Milo sets out with a band of mercenaries to locate the presumably dead city and bring back its treasures. Up

Carl, a taciturn kid with a head full of dreams, meets his soul mate, Ellie, an outgoing, opinionated girl who forces Carl out of his shell, making him promise to turn both their dreams into reality. They soon tie the knot and grow old together as a very happy couple, until Carl suddenly realizes that he may have failed Ellie.

Up is one of my favorite Disney classics. It teaches the value of long-term planning, consistent and persistent action, and saving toward achieving your heart’s desires. It beautifully presents how having an emergency fund can spare you a great deal of headaches down the road. It also, low-key, shows how important it is to separate your emergency funds from the funds you mean to use to achieve a future need or goal. The Princess and the Frog

Tiana is a highly motivated go-getter who’s bent on making her late father proud by doing all she can to set up her own 5-star restaurant, Tiana’s Place. She is the polar opposite of the spoilt and frivolous Prince Naveen, who has recently been cut off by his fabulously rich parents.

As Naveen lacks the skills to provide for himself and is terribly broke, he must seek the hand of the most eligible bachelorette in town, Charlotte La Bouff. But will things work out the way he expects?

The Princess and the Frog teach the value of hard work, discipline, and unflinching perseverance. It shows how painting a vivid picture of the person you hope to become, and tirelessly striving toward that future can create wonders in your life. Robin Hood

Robin Hood is another timeless classic from Disney. It is an adaptation of the popular age-old tale that many know and love. An above-the-law brigand, Robin Hood, seeks to set things right and give justice and succor to the poor masses who are unfairly taxed and cruelly treated by the Sheriff of Nottingham, a callous and tyrannical figure who’s enforcing the orders of the greedy Prince John.

Robin Hood is a cautionary tale that warns about what happens when avaricious individuals in government fail the people they are meant to protect. It teaches the importance of selfless service and using wealth for the greater good. Shark Tale

Oscar is a dreamer who longs for a better life but has his head stuck in the clouds and neglects to appreciate what he already has. In a bid to acquire fame and fortune and hit it big quickly, he gambles recklessly, dabbles in bad debt, and soon gets himself in serious trouble.

Shark Tale reinforces the necessity for contentment, finding joy and happiness from within, and gaining fulfillment by valuing your honest contributions to society, no matter how small or insignificant they might seem.

I hope you have fun with these movie suggestions. Have yourself a great weekend as you come together with your loved ones over a bowl of popcorn and some quality cinema.

Enjoy!