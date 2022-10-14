Booklovers in Lagos were treated to an afternoon of uplifting creative interactions at a book reading event organized by Guaranty Trust Bank (Guaranty Trust) on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Herbert Macauley Library, Yaba. The event is an offshoot of Guaranty Trust’s You Read initiative which aims to champion continuous learning and promote a reading culture across Africa as part of its CSR policy.

The selected literature for the book reading was, Nearly All the Men in Lagos Are Mad by Damilare Kuku – a work of fiction that chronicles the experiences of various women as they navigate the world of friendships, dating, and marriage in Africa’s most populous metropolis. Each of the 12 stories employs brilliant characterization and witty dialogue to deliver relatable content and evoke familiar emotions. The author recited different portions of the book during the session and went on to explain her influences. She also offered some colour to her characters which fed the audiences’ curiosity and sparked a range of reactions. Attendees were allowed to join the discussion, and some got to share their personal experiences. The event was compered by Judith Atibi, radio personality and broadcast journalist, and featured a poetry act by Kolade Pelumi, a budding spoken word artist.

Commenting on the You Read initiative, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd, Miriam Olusanya, said; “Reading is a rewarding life-long practice that greatly impacts quality of life – from building character and shaping thought to guiding ambition. With You Read, we are providing a platform that nurtures talent and rewards creative enterprise whilst fostering social engagement especially amongst youths in the society.” She further added; “We will continue to explore opportunities to expand our reach and impact with this initiative as it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to creating better outcomes for people and the communities where we operate through education.”

The Herbert Macauley Library was refurbished and equipped by Guaranty Trust Bank in 2017. The project, which was executed in partnership with the Lagos State Government, included internal and external remodeling of the physical structure, refitting of furniture, installation of computers and internet facilities to start an e-library as well as provision of new books.

Guaranty Trust Bank is the flagship subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, a leading financial services company providing banking and non-banking services across eleven countries spanning West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom. The Group operates a diversified, proudly African franchise and is renowned for its innovative approach to customer service and stakeholder engagement, especially through its non-profit, consumer-focused fairs and capacity building initiatives for small businesses and individuals, which has endeared the brand to millions of people across Africa and beyond.

News continues after this ad