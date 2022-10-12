Justice Ariwoola Olukayode has taken the oath of office following his swearing-in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was sworn in, in Abuja on Wednesday by the president at the Council Chambers before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Justice Olukayode’s swearing-in is coming a day after he was conferred the second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) by the president.

Nairametrics had reported that the senate confirmed Justice Olukayode’s appointment following a letter sent to them by President Buhari in July.

Justice Olukayode studied law at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and obtained his bachelor of law degree with honors in July 1980.

In July 1981, He was called to the Nigeria bar and later got enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a solicitor and advocate soon thereafter.

He worked at the Ministry of Justice in Ondo state as the State Counsel on National Youth Service (NYSC) and later as a Legal Officer in the Ministry of Justice in Oyo State until 1988 when he voluntarily left the official bar of the state civil service for private practice.

He was a counsel in chambers of Chief Ladosu Ladapo, SAN between October 1988 and July 1989 when he established Olukayode Ariwoola & Co – a firm of legal practitioners and consultants in Oyo town in August 1989 from where he was appointed as a Judge of Oyo State Judiciary in November 1992.

Justice Ariwoola served as chairman, of the board of directors at Phonex Motors Ltd, one of Oodua’s investment conglomerates, between 1988 and 1992.

Between May 1993 and September 1996, He was chairman of, the Armed Robbery Tribunal, Oyo State, and was later posted out of the headquarters, Ibadan to Saki High Court.

He was sworn in as a Judge of the High Court on 2nd November 1992; and on November 22, 2005, he was sworn in as a Justice of the Court of Appeal (JCA).

On November 22, 2011, he was sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria (JSC).

Justice Ariwoola has served on the Election Tribunals in Zamfara and Enugu states in 1999, and Appeal Courts in Port-Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Yola, and Ilorin at various times.

He is also a fellow of the International Dispute Resolution Institute (FIDRI) following his induction in Dubai, U.A.E in 2014. He has attended several International and National conferences and workshops in France, Atlanta Georgia, UK, and Dubai, UAE.