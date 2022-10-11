The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 45 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.45% to close at 47,565.92 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N117 billion to close at N25.91 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 11.35%. The stock market has advanced by 4,849.48 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed positive driven by changes in BUACEMENT at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 12 gainers, and 15 Losers topped by UPL at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil & Gas and Consumer goods indices down 2.41% and 0.10% respectively while NGX banking, Insurance, and industrial indices grew by 0.65%, 0.24%, and 3.18%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,565.92 points

Previous ASI: 47,351.43 points

% Day Change: 0.45%

% Y-t-D: 11.35%

Market Cap (N): 25.91 trillion

Volume: 125,652,029

Value (N): 1.90 billion

Deals: 4,188

NGX Top ASI gainers

MAYBAKER up +9.76% to close at N4.05

IKEJAHOTEL up +9.73% to close at N1.24

BUACEMENT up + 8.65% to close at N56.50

CORNERST up +8.00% to close at N0.54

UNITYBNK up +7.32% to close at N0.44

NGX Top ASI losers

UPL down – 8.54% to close at N1.50

CADBURY down – 6.94% to close at N11.40

FTNCOCOA down – 6.67% to close at N0.28

CAVERTON down – 9.94% to close at N0.95

CUTIX down – 4.63% to close at N2.06

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 38,865494

FBNH – 22,826,861

TRANSCORP – 9,608,445

Top 3 by Value

GTCO– N659,095,300.75

SEPLAT – N308,413,875.00

FBNH – N216,871,616.75