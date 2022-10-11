Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party has stated that the number one priority in Nigeria is the issue of insecurity and how it affects food inflation.

Obi disclosed this in an interview with the BBC on Monday.

He noted that the issue of insecurity would be handled by reviewing and restructuring the entire security architecture, making it responsive and responsible.

What he said:

He told the BBC that the Number one priority in Nigeria today is the issue of security.

“Because it has become an essential issue for Nigeria, you can’t talk about being a country, unless you are secured, it is an issue that must be dealt with decisively,” he stated.

He added that if it is dealt with today, you can deal with inflation because the worst part of inflation we are experiencing today is food inflation.

“If you secure the country, farmers will go back to their farms and food inflation will be sorted,” he added.

He stated that he will solve it by immediately placing a review and restructuring the entire security architecture, making it responsive and responsible.

“Responsive that they will deal with issues as quickly as possible,” he added.

