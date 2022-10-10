During a newscast on Arise Television on Monday, October 10, it was reported that crude oil tappings have now reached 58 sites located within Delta and Bayelsa States. Last year, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, revealed that it had discovered a 4km illegal pipeline leading from Shell’s Forcados export terminal out into the sea.

In response to the mention of its facility, Shell would later say that the illegal pipeline is 30 kilometers away from its Forcados terminal.

Mele Kyari, the group managing director, of NNPCL, has said that during his team’s discovery in the south-south region, they have deactivated 395 illegal refineries, and destroyed 274 reservoirs. He also said 1,561 metal tanks were destroyed and 49 trucks were seized.

Discovery?

Ex-militant leader, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, is working with the federal government to tackle crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region. The NNPCL regards Tompolo as an asset in its war against oil theft. But, as always, people will find holes in this unfolding drama. Who gave the location of the 4km illegal pipeline to the NNPCL? If Tompolo gave the location, how did he find out? What about the security officials?

For an oil vessel to come into the country, load crude oil, and go out of the country, permission has to be granted on both occasions. Who allowed those vessels to come into and out of the country? So far, we have seen statements from the NNPCL, referencing the illegal tappings as being professionally done.

Clearly, the illegal tappings were not done by the poor members of the host communities, they were professionally done, probably backed by personalities with the funds to bankroll such illegal projects.

Is there a possibility that these illegal tappings were carried out by an organized syndicate?

What you should know

According to Mele Kyari, oil theft in the country has been going on for over 22 years but the dimension and rate it assumed in recent times are unprecedented.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Forcados, Bonny, and Brass oil terminals, three operating facilities, were all shut down as a result of the alarming rate of crude oil theft, which results in the loss of around 600,000 barrels per day.

Nigeria’s chief of defense staff, General Lucky Irabor has said that there will be an investigation that will go through the entire length of the chain to establish those behind crude oil theft, and how long it has been, among several other issues.