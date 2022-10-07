The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 19 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.19% to close at 47,351.43 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N49 billion to close at N25.79 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 10.85%. The stock market has advanced by 4,634.99 base points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as FTNCOCOA led 13 gainers, and 14 Losers topped by MAYBAKER at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,351.43 points

Previous ASI: 47,260.89 points

% Day Change: 0.19%

% Y-t-D: 10.85%

Market Cap (N): 25.791 trillion

Volume: 137,281,162

Value (N): 1.71 billion

Deals: 3,845

NGX Top ASI gainers

FTNCOCOA up +7.14% to close at N0.28

INTBREW up +5.56% to close at N4.50

SOVRENINS up + 4.00% to close at N0.25

STERLNBANK up +3.33% to close at N1.50

UBA up +3.05% to close at N6.55

NGX Top ASI losers

MAYBAKER down – 9.78 % to close at N4.09

NASCON down – 9.52 % to close at N10.50

ACADEMY down – 9.38% to close at N2.40

WAPIC down – 8.57% to close at N0.35

UPDCREIT down – 8.20% to close at N3.05

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 33,788,369

OANDO – 18,448,707

TRANSCORP – 13,520,902

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N573,800,103.05

MTNN – N334,872,583.00

ZENITHBANK – N144,576,026.10