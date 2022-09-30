The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA can be deemed as “Ultrabook at its best” – thin, light, yet powerful machine with both the 12th Generation Intel Core processor and an OLED display.

Decent Design

The laptop looks largely similar to its predecessors and retains the classy minimal design, which would be attractive to many professionals and students. ASUS has a range of Zenbook laptops designed as premium, thin, and light devices that offer superior performance and battery life for day-to-day mobile professionals.

It is powered by an Intel i7-1260P processor (2.1GHz) and equipped with Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

The 14-inch laptop has chassis made of aluminum alloy and the ASUS logo design on the lid is formed with simple lines. The new lid design features the ASUS monogram with refreshing new colors across the series; giving a fresh and artistic feel to the traditional ASUS brand logo. The Zenbook 14x OLED UX3402ZA measures 313 x 220 x 16.9mm, and weighs a mere 1.39kg.

On the right edge of the Zenbook is 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 3 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 1 x MicroSD card slot. On the left, users get 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-A connector situated alongside the laptop’s ventilation air vents.

Dandy Display

When powered up, the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA starts with a sharp, vibrant 14-inch OLED display, powered by 2880 x 1800-pixel resolution at a 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, and cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. OLED displays are gaining popularity due to their high contrast ratio and lower power consumption, compared to the more common LCD.

The OLED screen offers sharpness and brilliance along with high-resolution images with ultra-high-definition videos. The Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA also boasts 550-nit brightness, which means pictures and videos would still look vivid when you view them outdoors, any time of the day even under direct sunlight.

If you find the screen too glaring, you can easily adjust the brightness using the function keys on the keyboard, and the device provides a total of 10 levels of brightness control. We also noted that the hinges allow the display to be tilted backward to a full 180-degree, which is ideal for those who use a vertical dock at home or in the office, with an additional keyboard and mouse.

Keyboard and Numberpad

The full-sized keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience, but in order to have sufficient spacing between keys, the directional keys at the bottom right are made smaller; each of them about half the size of a button on the keyboard. The trackpad underneath is spacious with a relatively smooth surface that is comfortable to use and all gestures work reliably. The Asus Numberpad feature projects the numeric keypad, allowing you to quickly type in a few numbers without the need for a separate numeric keyboard. This function can be activated with the button in the upper right corner of the trackpad.

The keyboard buttons are all equipped with backlight and three levels of brightness control via the function keys, suitable for those who frequently use their laptops in a dim-lit room. The power button on the upper right corner is also a fingerprint sensor, which can be used to register a fingerprint as a log-in option via Windows 11 settings.

Long lasting battery life

On a full charge, the machine will last almost 10 hours when with a 4K Ultra HD video on a loop in full-screen mode. The Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA has a 75 Wh battery. The laptop comes with a 65W USB-PD charger which claims to charge the battery to 60% in 49 minutes.

The laptop provides approximately 5-6 hours of battery life under normal use of web browsing, document editing, and video playback with the display set to 90Hz and 250 nits of brightness and performance set to Standard / Balanced mode. This could be further improved by using the Whisper profile, reducing the brightness, and keeping the display at the default 60Hz mode.

Harman Kardon certified audio & other amazing features

The Zenbook 14 OLED features a Dolby Atmos stereo sound system that is certified by Harman Kardon and claims to deliver powerful and immersive audio.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA is also an Intel Evo-certified laptop, and this certification applies only to high-end laptops with the latest Intel 12th generation processors that can deliver good performance and power efficiency, are lightweight, and offer Thunderbolt 4 support for fast data transfer, as well as built-in Wi-Fi 6E.

The MyASUS app has options that allow you to select the amount of battery you want to charge. You can choose between 100%, 80%, or 60%, and the lower the figure, the longer the theoretical battery life. It’s a good option, especially for those who don’t necessarily use their notebooks outside.

Final Words

Be it for work or play, the Zenbook 14 OLED performs and serves well. It is certainly a very competitive notebook PC. Its OLED display gives an overall great entertainment experience. The latest 12th Generation Intel Core processor also allows the device to run really fast. Together with the latest chipset, its DDR5 memory and support for PCIe 4.0 SSD simply make the laptop a perfect notebook for today. Its lightweight and portability are impressive.

Most definitely, if you are looking out for a new thin and light notebook computer in the market that promises great performance and superb entertainment consumption experience, the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA comes highly recommended.

Key Specifications