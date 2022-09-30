A Nigerian artist, Chuma Anagbodo, has created an artwork of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi. Proceeds of the art, which have been listed on the Ethereum blockchain are to be deployed to support Obi’s campaign.

Anagbodo informed Nairametrics that “I’m issuing unlimited editions of one artwork for 10usd app each and would be remitting 99% of proceeds to Peter Obi campaign groups vetted by Labour Party. Up until Jan 28, anyone with an ETH wallet can go and mint one edition.”

What the artist is saying

Explaining why he came up with the art, Anagbodo said: “So I thought hard about this and I must confess it was a tough decision. I only got really excited about it and that it’s my own little contribution to save Nigeria, my Naija.

“I’ve been drawing this piece for a couple of months now and for most of the time, I left it alone. As Nigeria’s 2023 general election campaign begins, I finally figured that I could use my work to lend my support to what has become a ballot revolution, a movement of the masses and a genuine cry for good governance. Nigerian youths, in particular, found their hope in the person of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of a rather obscure Labour Party that has quickly risen to become the prophesied 3rd force. His consistent messaging and engagement with the youth population over the years seem to have struck patriotic cords.”

“To keep it open and ensure transparency recorded on the blockchain, I have listed the tokens on the Ethereum blockchain for an unlimited edition supply at 0.008 ETH (-/+$10) each to raise funds to support the movement poised to save Africa’s most populous and blessed country – Nigeria.

“I will be giving 99% of total funds received to verified Peter Obi (Labour Party) campaign support groups and retain 1% to support my work. Feel free to create merchandising and branded items In support of the Labour Party using this art. You can screenshot and use it as your display image as well,” he added.