The leadership of the organized labour under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have promised to mobilise its members across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria to ensure victory for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in next year’s presidential election.

This was made known by the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, at the national retreat of the Labour party on Monday, September 13, 2022, in Abuja.

Wabba said that the Labour party has a responsibility of uniting Nigerians as no country in the world can prosper and work in unity if it is divided.

What the NLC President is saying

Wabba on how the party can achieve its objectives and make Nigeria better said, “One issue that we must take very serious is actually conscientising our members and also Nigerians because Nigeria is so much divided along many primordial interests and many interests that are self-centred that we need to address.

“No country in the world can prosper and work in unity if the country is so divided. So one of the responsibilities of Labour Party is to unite Nigerians along a common goal of development and prosperity.’’

Speaking on the issue of structure for Labour party presidential candidate and the party, the NLC President said, “Let us organise at all levels. Let us send a message at all levels. I assure you that as Britain did it in 1945 when all the structures were actually won by the Labour Party and recently… Australia also did the same.

“It’s not that we don’t have we have structures; human beings are the structures. It is just to activate the structures and put them to use. It’s just like a weapon in military circles. You service them when the need arises.

“So the need has (arisen) for all the structures of the political commission of both TUC and NLC to be activated in all the 774 local governments. Importantly, also the structures of all our affiliates, both TUC and NLC, membership together is 12 million.”

What you should know

Recall that earlier in June, the NLC and the TUC declared that they would work for the victory of Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, saying that they would do everything within their power to make sure that he wins the elections.

The opponents of the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have often criticized him and his party of have the structure nationwide to be able to win the 2023 presidential election.

The support from the organized labour to Obi, who is reputed to have built significant support and following among youths in the country, will be very critical to the success of his presidential campaign.