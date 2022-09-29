Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President has said that he has accepted the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the coming election.

Mr lawan said this in a statement on Thursday. promising not to appeal the judgment of the court.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court Damaturu on Wednesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize and publish Bashir Machina as Yobe North senatorial candidate of the APC.

The judge gave the order following a suit instituted by Mr. Machina.

What Mr. Lawan is saying

The senate president said that he decided to accept the judgment and not appeal after due consultations with his political associates, supporters, and well-wishers.

The statement reads “Yesterday, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgment on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“The said judgment disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters, and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgment. I accept the judgment.”

I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty, and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.”

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a lifelong journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah,” The senate president said.

Backstory

Mr. Lawan had contested in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries which he lost to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After losing out. He resorted to picking the senatorial tickets of the party for the Yobe North However, Bashir Machina had already emerged as a candidate after participating in the primaries which were supervised by INEC officials on May 28.

On June 9, APC held another primary election in which Mr. Lawan emerged as the winner. Subsequently, the party forwarded the name of Lawan to INEC as the candidate of the party.

INEC Inturn refused to recognize Mr. Lawan as the candidate saying the APC currently has no senatorial candidate for Yobe north.

Machina then approached the court praying the court to declare that he is the authentic senatorial candidate of the APC for the 2023 election.

In her judgment, the presiding judge ordered APC and INEC to recognize and forward Mr. Machina’s name as the senatorial candidate.