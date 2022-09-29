President Muhammadu Buhari announced the inauguration of the National Council on Climate Change.

Buhari disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, he added that it will formulate appropriate policies toward achieving green growth and sustainable economic development for Nigeria

This comes after Buhari signed the Nigeria Climate Act last year, to set the framework for mainstreaming climate change action, carbon budgeting, and the establishment of the National Council on Climate Change.

What he said:

Buhari stated that the council will formulate appropriate policies for achieving green growth and sustainable economic development for Nigeria. This inauguration marks the commencement of the implementation of the Climate Change Act 2021.

“In November 2021, after #COP26 in Glasgow, I signed the Nigeria Climate Change Act, to set the framework for mainstreaming climate change action, carbon budgeting, and the establishment of the National Council on Climate Change.

“Our Administration remains very committed to Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions and the Net Zero-Target by 2060. We are determined to strengthen the national response to Climate Change and accelerate the implementation of decisive actions to reduce its impacts.

I must point out that there are some noticeable implementation challenges in the Climate Change Act; I have directed the Attorney General & Minister of Justice in conjunction with the Minister of Environment to ensure that the appropriate amendments are made.

“The identified lapses include the establishment of States’ and Zonal Offices, creating a huge and costly bureaucracy. This is not acceptable. The current Act has also taken out State Commissioners of Environments as members of the Council. These and other issues must be amended.

He thanked the Vice President, for heading Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, and stated he is that the Council will, ahead of #COP27, ensure harmonisation of all issues relating to Climate Change, Energy Transition Plan, Emissions Trading Scheme, and the Carbon Trading Framework, in line with its mandate, so that Nigeria can have a robust & impactful outing.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that Following Nigeria’s energy transition plan launched in August 2022, President Mohammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, told attendees of a climate change session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), that Nigeria is committed to a rapid transition to renewable energy.

He said the data-backed energy transition plan highlights the use of renewable energy technologies to transform Nigeria into a clean energy-led economy. Nigeria’s energy transition plan is projected to create 340,000 jobs by 2030 and up to 840,000 jobs by 2060, driven by the transportation, clean cooking, and power sectors. According to him, emerging technologies like hydrogen and bioenergy would create pathways for low-carbon development in the country.