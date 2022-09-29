Another opinion poll commissioned by Bloomberg News has placed the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, as the leading candidate in the crucial 2023 presidential election which is slated for February.

The poll puts Obi clearly ahead of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in an election that is expected to be a 3-horse race between the 3 mentioned parties.

This is coming after a recent poll commissioned by ANAP Foundation and another conducted by a public advocacy group, We2Geda Foundation ahead of the 2023 presidential election, had also put Peter Obi ahead of the 2 major candidates.

Bloomberg said that a clear majority of respondents to the opinion poll said they intend to vote for Obi, a former Anambra state governor and the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election.

The results of the survey conducted for Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corp. were published on Wednesday as the official campaign to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off.

Bloomberg stated, “Of the 92% of participants who said they’ve decided how to vote, 72% named Obi as their first choice,” Bloomberg reported.

“Of those who are still unsure, 45% said the 61-year-old is their preferred candidate.”

On its methodology, Bloomberg said Premise Data Corp. surveyed 3,973 Nigerians from September 5 – 20.

“Respondents to the app-based poll were selected from quotas developed by age, gender, and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

“Results were then weighted against the original quotas to ensure national representation.”

APC describes polls as lacking credibility

Meanwhile, the APC through the Spokesman of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, slammed the report by Bloomberg describing the poll as the most delusional to be seen and lacking credibility.

Keyamo said that Bloomberg used an app to conduct an opinion poll in Nigeria where 95% of the people do not have access to such apps.

He said, ‘’The report of Bloomberg Africa said it used an APP to conduct an opinion poll in Nigeria where more than 95% don’t have access to such apps. This style is even lower in credibility than when you send people to the field. This is the most delusional poll I have seen since I was born.’’