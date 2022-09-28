An Abeokuta division of the Federal High Court has nullified all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary elections conducted in Ogun state.

Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, in his ruling, held that all the primaries conducted by the various PDP factions in the state were not done in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Consequently, the judge ordered a rerun of the primaries within 14 days.

Backstory

On May 25, PDP conducted its primary election in the state, which produced Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the party.

Jimi Lawal, one of the governorship aspirants, who were not satisfied with the conduct of the election instituted a suit challenging the delegate list used during the primary election conducted by the Sikirulahi Ogundele faction of the party.

Three other members of the party also filed another suit challenging the authenticity of the delegates list used for the conduct of the primary election.

They prayed the court, among other reliefs to “Nullify or set aside the state congress/indirect primary election, held by the 1st defendant (PDP) on May 25, 2022, for the purpose of choosing the candidate, which the 1st Defendant intends to nominate/sponsor at the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State based on the list of delegates who were not democratically elected at the ward congress.”

“An order directing the 2nd Defendant (INEC) “to disregard and/or refrain from giving effect to the results of the alleged 1st Defendant’s indirect primary election held on the 25th of May, 2022 based on the list of ad-hoc delegates who were not elected at the ward congresses constituted by the 1st Defendant for that purpose.”

Ruling on the matter, the court barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing Hon. Adebutu is the party’s governorship candidate in the state.

The presiding judge consequently nullified the party’s primaries held in the state and ordered a rerun within 14 days.