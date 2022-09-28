The Central Bank of Nigeria has disbursed a cumulative total of N4.5 trillion in intervention funds to the private sector of the Nigerian Economy as of September 2022.

The data was compiled from official statements contained in the monetary policy communique of the apex bank as tracked by Nairametrics.

This was the latest update the CBN provided in the MPC communique.

Under the Real Sector Facility, the Bank released the sum of ₦66.99 billion to 12 additional projects in manufacturing and agriculture.

Cumulative disbursements under the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) currently stood at ₦2.10 trillion disbursed to 426 projects across the country.

Furthermore, under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) , the Bank disbursed the sum of ₦20.17 billion to 14 projects in healthcare, manufacturing, and services, bringing the cumulative disbursement under the facility to ₦93.39 billion to 62 projects.

In the healthcare sector, ₦4.00 billion was disbursed to two (2) healthcare projects under the Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), bringing the cumulative disbursement to ₦130.54 billion for 131 projects, comprising of 32 pharmaceuticals, 60 hospitals and 39 other services.

Under the Export Facilitation Initiative (EFI) , the Bank funded several commodity projects in the non-oil export segment for value-addition and production to the tune of ₦3.24 billion, aside the ₦50.00 billion disbursed through the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

In the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector, the Bank supported entrepreneurship development with the sum of ₦39.26 million under the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), bringing the total disbursement under this intervention to ₦332.43 million.

Under the Intervention Facility for the National Gas Expansion Programme (IFNGEP), the Bank disbursed ₦1.00 billion to support the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as the preferred fuel for transportation and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as the preferred cooking fuel.

