The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as activities of the bulls and bear drive up the broad market by 39 basis point. The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.39% to close at 49,218.35 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization rose by N87 billion to close at N26.53 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 15.22%. The stock market has advanced by 6,801.91 basis points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed positive at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as MULTIVERSE led 12 gainers, and 17 topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,218.35 points

Previous ASI: 49,026.62 points

% Day Change: 0.39%

% Y-t-D: 15.22%

Market Cap (N): 26.532 trillion

Volume: 119,283,892

Value (N): 854.76 million

Deals: 3,580

NGX Top ASI gainers

MULTIVERSE up +9.93% to close at N3.10

FCMB up +8.02% to close at N3.50

UBN up + 7.83% to close at N6.20

JAPAULGOLD up +7.41% to close at N0.29

NGXGROUP up +5.88% to close at N18.00

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 10.00% to close at N1.53

NEM down – 8.91% to close at N4.91

NAIMETH down – 8.33% to close at N1.43

CHAMPION down – 7.86% to close at N3.40

CHAMS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

Top 3 by Volume

COURTVILLE – 24,360,895

FCMB – 20,007,172

GTCO – 8,868,232

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N177,134,584.55

MTNN – N75,593,978.00

FCMB – N69,432,047.90