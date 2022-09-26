The federal government has ordered vice-chancellors of federal universities across the country to re-open schools and commence lectures with immediate effect.

According to PUNCH, the FG gave the order through the National Universities Commission (NUC) in a letter signed by Sam Onazi, the director, of finance and accounts of the NUC.

Recall on September 21, The National Industrial Court ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to call off its protracted strike action.

Justice Polycard Hamman granted the interlocutory injunction sought by the FG and ordered ASUU to restrain from continuing with the industrial action pending the determination of the suit.

However, in the letter addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities, the FG directed them to immediately restore daily school activities..

Part of the letter reads “Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses”,

More details later …

