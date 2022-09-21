Popular instant messaging service, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is venturing into the film industry. Last week, WhatsApp unveiled “Naija Odyssey,” its first original short film which will tell the story of Greek-Nigerian NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose parents are from Nigeria but was born in Athens, Greece.

The 12-minute short film marks WhatsApp’s entry into the world of entertainment, which is very uncommon for a social messaging service. Since Antetokounmpo just signed an endorsement contract with WhatsApp, which is another first for the app to have a brand ambassador, ‘Naija Odyssey’ seems to be a strategic way to not only promote the brand, but also show the brands ethos – connecting people around the world.

Trailers and snippets shared on both Giannis and WhatsApp’s Instagram pages shows Giannis in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and to other places. The tagline, “Across worlds, across cultures, across identities”, like the film tries to capture the duality of belonging to two different places.

According to Vivian Odior, global head of marketing for WhatsApp, ‘Naija Odyssey’ is a narrative that underscores how WhatsApp lets us accept our complex lives. By putting you in touch with the people who matter most, WhatsApp helps you embrace all aspects of who you are while navigating relationships, identity, and even hardship.

While the short clip serves as a reminder of how WhatsApp may help you connect with people, it’s also possible that WhatsApp created it in order to capitalise on Antetokounmpo’s notoriety. He was chosen as the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2021.

The short film is now available to stream on Prime Video and WhatsApp’s YouTube channel.

About Giannis Ugo Antetokunmpo

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo is a Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA.

He has the moniker “Greek Freak” due to his nationality as well as his stature, strength, speed, and ball-handling prowess. He is among the most dominant players in the NBA and one of the best all-around players in the competition.

Born and raised in Athens to Nigerian immigrants, Antetokounmpo began playing basketball for the youth teams of Filathlitikos in Athens.

He went into the 2013 NBA draught, and the Bucks took him with the 15th overall pick. He became the first player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 in all five statistics, including total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. In 2016–17, he led the Bucks in each of the five key statistical categories.

He won the Most Improved Player award in 2017 and was chosen for six All-Star games, including two seasons where he topped the Eastern Conference in votes and was chosen as an All-Star captain.

Antetokounmpo, one of basketball’s most accomplished players, joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history to win two MVPs before turning 26 when he earned the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2019 and 2020.