There have been media reports including several photos on social media platforms showing African heads of state and some other world leaders being transported in a bus to the venue of Queen Elizabeth II’s state burial at Westminster Abbey in London.

While all foreign dignitaries were transported in a fleet of buses to the venue of the ceremony, the United States President, Joe Biden and his wife were allowed to travel to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service on Monday, September 19 in an armoured presidential limousine: “The Beast”.

As the funeral leads trends across social media platforms, it appears many social media users have been very critical and are not happy about this arrangement which was announced days ahead of the funeral.

Why some world leaders were transported to the venue of Queen Elizabeth’s burial in a bus

According to the Independent, Joe Biden was granted special dispensation by the UK authorities to make use of the US-built armoured limousine for ground transportation to and from Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral for security reasons.

This is likely due to demands by the US that Biden travels via a six-car motorcade, which was granted hence the development.

News continues after this ad

Reports also claimed that the rest of the guests were transported in buses to “ease traffic congestion”.

However, according to reports, Biden was not the only one excluded from the VIP bus ride. Others included the royal families from European countries

News continues after this ad

Also, on the list were leaders of G7 countries, like France’s Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and Canada’s Justin Trudeau among others. This is also for “security reasons”.

What you should know

The United Kingdom on Monday, September 19, 2022, bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral attended by world leaders, before a historic last ceremonial journey through the streets of London packed with sorrowful mourners.

Huge crowds gathered in near silence to watch as the queen’s flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament’s Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday