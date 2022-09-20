President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for the largest drug seizure in Nigerian history, stating that he deeply appreciates Buba Marwa’s work in the eradication of cocaine in Nigeria.

Buhari’s statement was released Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, after a telephone call to the Chairman of the NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, from New York.

President Buhari is currently attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77).

What Buhari is saying

In his statement to the leadership of the NDLEA, President Buhari said, ”I deeply appreciate the work that you have put into the eradication of the drug menace.

”It gladdens my heart as I continue to follow the successes achieved under your leadership.

“You have demonstrated over and again that choosing you to lead this fight against wicked merchants of death whose sole aim is to endanger and truncate the future of our youth is a very good choice.

”Please keep up the good work.”

Adesina quoted the Nigerian leader at a meeting later with members of his delegation as saying: “Buba Marwa is doing well. Two tonnes of cocaine, that’s a haul.”

NDLEA busts cocaine warehouse, seizes N193billion worth of crack in Lagos …Arrests 4 drug barons, 1 other pic.twitter.com/iMDjzxIgtq — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) September 19, 2022

What you should know

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA announced that the largest cocaine seizure in Nigerian history valued at N193 billion ($278,205,000)

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja. He added that 4 Nigerians and a Jamaican were arrested in the operation.

NDLEA disclosed those arrested are all members of an international drug syndicate that it has been trailing since 2018.